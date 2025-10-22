Trump's nominee to head the Office of Special Counsel withdraws ahead of Senate hearing after controversial messages

Published by Sabrina Martin 21 de octubre, 2025

Paul Ingrassia, President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), announced Tuesday that he was withdrawing his nomination after the dissemination of messages in which he referred to himself as someone with a "Nazi streak" and made racist comments about different communities.

"I will be withdrawing myself from Thursday's [Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee] hearing to lead the Office of Special Counsel because unfortunately I do not have enough Republican votes at this time," Ingrassia wrote on his social media. In the same message he was thankful for the endorsement he received and affirmed that he will continue to serve the Trump administration "to Make America Great Again."

Leaked messages caused his nomination to collapse

Ingrassia's decision came after an exchange of messages surfaced in which the lawyer allegedly proposed eliminating the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, claimed that "[you can] never trust a chinaman or Indian," and claimed he sometimes had "a Nazi streak."

The texts generated concern among at least five Republican senators, which left his confirmation in the Senate without the necessary votes.