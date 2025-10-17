Federal judge orders federal immigration officers in Chicago to wear body cameras

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 17 de octubre, 2025

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis ruled Thursday that federal immigration officers in the Chicago area will have to wear body cameras, after expressing concern about numerous confrontations in recent weeks between agents and the public. Also, Ellis cited a top official to appear in court next week to discuss an immigration enforcement operation that has resulted in more than 1,000 arrests.

During the hearing, Ellis explained that she was "a little startled" after seeing television images of numerous street clashes in which security forces used tear gas and other dispersal methods during the recent immigration crackdown by the Republican administration of President Donald Trump, which has taken place in several of the country's most important cities.

Ban on use of riot control techniques

Last week, the judge ordered that law enforcement officers in the vicinity of the immigration control building in Broadview were not only required to wear visible IDs, but were also prohibited from using certain riot control techniques against journalists and peaceful protesters. The Trump administration even attempted to deploy National Guard troops to the area last week, but that strategy was suspended for at least two weeks by another federal judge.

In response, Justice Department lawyer Sean Skedzielewski blamed "one-sided and selectively edited media reports," adding that it would be impossible for the Republican administration to distribute the cameras immediately. For her part, Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin explained, "DHS will continue to oppose all efforts to vilify law enforcement and prop up the cause of violent rioters. Were a court to enter such an order in the future, that would be an extreme act of judicial activism."