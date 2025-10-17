Voz media US Voz.us
Trump Administration implements new $1,000 fee for migrants receiving parole

Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be the three bodies in charge of collecting the fees.

Luis Francisco Orozco

The Department of Homeland Security(DHS) on Thursday implemented a new $1,000 immigration fee for those migrants who receive temporary permission to stay (also known as parole) in the country. According to a statement from the DHS Office of Public Affairs, the purpose of the fee is to "institute accountability and prevent rampant fraud of the parole system," as well as to improve oversight of the immigration permit system and discourage its misuse.

In that statement, Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin explained, "The Biden Administration abused America’s immigration system and turned parole into a de facto amnesty program, thereby allowing millions of unvetted illegal aliens into the U.S., no questions asked, to the detriment of all Americans. Through the implementation of this new fee, President Donald Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem are guaranteeing that foreign nationals, who wish to stay here, have skin in the game and do not exploit the system. This immigration parole fee notice is another tool to stop the degradation of our immigration system and restore law and order to our country."

According to the release, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be the three bodies in charge of collecting the fees. The document also clarified that the fees will be officially triggered only and exclusively at the time the permit is approved, rather than at the time the application is submitted.

Chamber of Commerce lawsuit

Shortly after the announcement by DHS, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration for attempting to raise the fee for H-1B visa applications to $100,000. In the lawsuit, the Chamber argued that the proclamation to raise the fee could not only be considered clearly wrong, "but also plainly unlawful" policy on the part of the Republican administration.

The change announced by DHS comes at a time when Trump has been deploying the National Guard to several of the country's major cities, not only to combat the high crime rates those locations have been experiencing over the past several years, but also to assist and protect ICE agents during their operations.

