Trump calls for San Francisco to be new focus of federal anti-crime operations

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump called Wednesday for the next city in the country for federal law enforcement to focus its attention on to be San Francisco asserting that anti-crime operations in other major cities in the country have ended successfully enough to consider that the Californian city can also be recovered and considerably reduce its crime rates, which have been at high levels for years.

During a press conference in the Oval Office, Trump explained that one of his biggest goals as president is to make every city in the country safe. "These are great cities that could be fixed. I'm going to be strongly recommending … [we] start looking at San Francisco. I think we can make San Francisco one of our great cities. … It's a mess, and we have great support in San Francisco. … Every American deserves to live in a community where they're not afraid of being mugged, murdered, robbed, raped, assaulted, or shot."

More than double the number of arrests than in Biden's last year

During the press conference, Trump also praised the more than 23,000 arrests of violent criminals by the FBI, being a figure that, he commented, would represent more than double the number recorded in the last year of the administration of former Democratic President Joe Biden. The Republican leader also noted that the agency has confiscated more than 6,000 illegal weapons and dismantled more than 1,600 gangs and 170 gangs and organized crime organizations since he took office.

"If you look at the past four years of the Biden administration, [there were] 16,000, 17,000, 15,000, 15,000 … arrests year over year of violent felons in this country. You have 28,600 arrests of violent felons in just seven months alone because of your leadership and the dedication of the men and women at the FBI who want to go out there and do the job they were prevented from doing. … This number is historic by every metric" FBI Director Kash Patel explained during the same press conference.