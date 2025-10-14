Supreme Court rejects Alex Jones' appeal of $1.4 billion defamation judgment in Sandy Hook case
The InfoWars host was sued for defamation after he said the Sandy Hook shooting, which left 20 children and six adults dead, was orchestrated by crisis actors.
The Supreme Court dismissed Tuesday the appeal filed by Alex Jones who sought to reverse his conviction, leaving intact the $1.4 billion case against the commentator for allegedly spreading false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.
According to CBS News, Jones last week asked the Supreme Court for precautionary relief while the admissibility of his case was being evaluated.
In 2021, the political commentator was found liable for damages in lawsuits brought by the families of children who died during the shooting.
Sandy Hook Case
A jury from Connecticut, consisting of six members, determined in 2022 that Jones should pay $965 million to the affected families as compensation for defamation, emotional distress and violation of a state law. Subsequently, after a month, a state court judge increased the sum with an additional $474 million as a punitive penalty.
Jones repeatedly claimed that the Sandy Hook shooting that killed 20 students and six teachers was staged by crisis actors as part of a plan to enact more restrictive gun laws.
In another lawsuit filed in Texas, Jones claimed the shooting was "100% real." Still, he had branded the Connecticut trial a "kangaroo court" and argued that it violated his right to free speech.
The Onion tried to buy InfoWars
Alex Jones and his company Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy in 2022 following a series of costly defamation lawsuits.
The Onion —a satirical news outlet—reportedly tried to purchase InfoWars last year during a bankruptcy auction last year. The bid amount was undisclosed. However, in December, a bankruptcy judge rejected the sale, preventing The Onion from acquiring the company.
Alex Jones, a controversial life
Alexander Emerick Jones, born Feb. 11, 1974, in Dallas, is a prominent figure in conservative media circles. He gained notoriety thanks to “The Alex Jones Show,” a syndicated radio program that became a hub for alternative political commentary.
- Occupation: Radio broadcaster, filmmaker and media entrepreneur.
- Media empire: Built a multimillion-dollar business selling health supplements, InfoWars merchandise and documentaries. However, in 2025, the courts ordered the liquidation of InfoWars assets after his legal defeats.
- Personal life: He has been married twice and has four children. His son, Rex Jones, has also appeared on several InfoWars programs.
Despite widespread criticism and legal fallout, Jones continues to broadcast and maintain a loyal following. His influence remains significant in certain online communities, even though his platforms have been banned or restricted by many major technology companies.