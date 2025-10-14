Supreme Court rejects Alex Jones' appeal of $1.4 billion defamation judgment in Sandy Hook case

Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de octubre, 2025

The Supreme Court dismissed Tuesday the appeal filed by Alex Jones who sought to reverse his conviction, leaving intact the $1.4 billion case against the commentator for allegedly spreading false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.

According to CBS News, Jones last week asked the Supreme Court for precautionary relief while the admissibility of his case was being evaluated.

In 2021, the political commentator was found liable for damages in lawsuits brought by the families of children who died during the shooting.

Sandy Hook Case

A jury from Connecticut, consisting of six members, determined in 2022 that Jones should pay $965 million to the affected families as compensation for defamation, emotional distress and violation of a state law. Subsequently, after a month, a state court judge increased the sum with an additional $474 million as a punitive penalty.

Jones repeatedly claimed that the Sandy Hook shooting that killed 20 students and six teachers was staged by crisis actors as part of a plan to enact more restrictive gun laws.

In another lawsuit filed in Texas, Jones claimed the shooting was "100% real." Still, he had branded the Connecticut trial a "kangaroo court" and argued that it violated his right to free speech.

The Onion tried to buy InfoWars

Alex Jones and his company Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy in 2022 following a series of costly defamation lawsuits.

The Onion —a satirical news outlet—reportedly tried to purchase InfoWars last year during a bankruptcy auction last year. The bid amount was undisclosed. However, in December, a bankruptcy judge rejected the sale, preventing The Onion from acquiring the company.