Trump orders Pentagon to use 'all available funds' to ensure troop pay despite government shutdown

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 11 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he instructed the War Department to use "all available funds" to ensure that U.S. troops receive their salaries next Oct. 15, despite the federal government shutdown that has now been going on for more than 10 days.

In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump explained that he made the decision in the face of the possibility that troops will lose "paychecks they are rightfully due on October 15th."

Trump held Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his caucus directly responsible for maintaining a politicized shutdown that he said threatens the stability of the United States

"That is why I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th," the president said. "We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS. I will not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation, HOSTAGE, with their dangerous Government Shutdown."

The president's move would remove one of the main pressure points Democrats would have used to force Congress to negotiate a reopening of the government on favorable terms. Now, with the troops' pay assured, the shutdown could be extended to a third week.

However, the presidential action does not include the thousands of civilian employees who have already begun to be temporarily suspended from their duties without pay, as confirmed by the White House Budget Office.

According to a report by The Associated Press, the funding announced by Trump would likely come from additional funds allocated to the Pentagon under the tax cuts and spending bill passed this year. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) noted that such resources could be used to pay military personnel during a shutdown, avoiding delays in compensation.

Meanwhile, the government shutdown continues to generate strong political tensions in Washington. Republicans accuse Democrats of refusing to negotiate a nonpartisan budget extension, while the blue bench blames the White House for refusing to accept its conditions on health and social spending.

Trump, meanwhile, reiterated his call for Democrats to open the government and assured that, once the impasse is overcome, he is willing to work on reforms on healthcare and other areas.