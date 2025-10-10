Senators push shutdown vote until next week, depart Washington for holiday

Published by Misty Severi 10 de octubre, 2025

The Senate on Thursday night recessed for a four-day weekend without passing a continuing resolution that would reopen the federal government, scheduling the next vote to take place next Tuesday.

The Senate attempted to advance the House-passed continuing resolution earlier Thursday, but failed to get the 60 votes necessary to overcome a filibuster. It failed in a 54-45 split, marking the seventh time it did not meet the threshold.

The upper chamber did pass its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, which included votes on more than a dozen amendments, according to The Hill.

The departure comes after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stated that the shutdown is a good thing for Democrats, indicating it paints Republicans in a bad light. However, the comment has been slammed by conservatives.

“Not better for the American people," Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso said on the Senate floor. "Not the military, who is not getting paid. Not the Border Patrol, who are not getting paid. Not the air traffic controllers, who are not getting paid.”

The next vote on ending debate on the legislation will take place on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Eastern. The Senate will skip votes on Monday because of the federal holiday, Columbus Day. However, the recess means that military service members will likely miss their first paychecks of October because of the shutdown.

The House is also expected to return next week.

