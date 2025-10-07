Rubio reaffirms ‘unwavering’ support for Israel, slams ‘troubling’ surge in Jew-hatred

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 7 de octubre, 2025

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday marked the second anniversary of Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, reaffirming the Trump administration’s “unwavering” support for Israel’s right to defend itself and denouncing the “troubling” rise in antisemitism worldwide.

Rubio noted that the Palestinian invasion killed more than 1,200 men, women, and children—including 46 Americans—and that terrorists took 254 others captive, among them 12 U.S. citizens.

“To this day, 48 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, including the remains of American citizens Itay Chen and Omer Neutra,” he said.

“The United States reaffirms its unwavering support for Israel’s right to exist, to defend itself, and to ensure the safety of its people,” he continued, adding: “As the United States marks this tragic anniversary and honors the victims, we renew our resolve to prevent such evil from ever taking place again.”

Rubio emphasized that U.S. President Donald Trump is leading the international effort “to secure the release of all hostages, end Hamas’s rule in Gaza, and advance a durable peace that ensures not only Israel’s security, but generational peace and prosperity for the region.”

Since Oct. 7, he noted, there has been “a troubling surge” in antisemitism threatening Jewish communities worldwide, insisting that there can be “no compromise” with Jew-hatred.

“We continue to condemn all acts of terrorism and antisemitism against Israel, and we call on the international community to stand with Israel during this painful anniversary,” added Rubio.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance also marked the occasion, tweeting: “On this second anniversary of the terrible terrorist attacks of October 7, we remember all of the innocent people brutally murdered by Hamas.

“And we continue to work towards President Trump’s plan to bring the remaining hostages home and build a lasting peace for all,” wrote Vance.

© JNS