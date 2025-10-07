Laura Loomer vows to 'keep fighting' after SCOTUS dismissed her censorship lawsuit against Big Tech

Published by Santiago Ospital 7 de octubre, 2025

"Today is a sad day in US history," conservative activist Laura Loomer posted after the Supreme Court rejected her censorship lawsuit against big tech.

The influencer accused the heads of Meta and Twitter (pre-Elon Musk) of infringing on free speech by expelling her from social networks when she ran for Congress in 2020 and 2022. Censorship that in turn, she contends, was allegedly a form of election interference.

After losing in lower judicial instances, she turned, unsuccessfully, to SCOTUS.

In that sense, she pointed out that, with arguments similar to her own, Trump had managed to get companies such as X, Meta and YouTube to reach out-of-court settlements in the millions of dollars.

"[These companies] settled because they know they are GUILTY," she wrote, adding that, despite acknowledging their guilt, they "fight the claims of his [Trump's] supporters in court at the highest levels in our nation."

Pacts that, she added, guarantee them access to the White House and represent insignificant monetary amounts for their pockets.

She was also disappointed with the Administration: "It’s disgraceful that under a GOP majority and with President Trump in the White House that Big Tech is facing no accountability for their censorship of conservatives, their support for terrorists, and their election interference of my campaigns & President Trump’s."

Loomer vs. the media and SCOTUS



The MAGA activist lashed out in subsequent posts at Jake Tapper - "Fake Tapper" - sharing a video of the anchor covering the news about the dismissal.

"He decided to mock me and laugh at the US Supreme Court’s decision to not take up my RICO case today along with not taking up Ghislaine Maxwell’s case," she wrote, accusing CNN of "more glorification of political censorship and deplatforming by Big Tech tyrants."

"As President Trump told us: FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!" she concluded, "I’ll keep fighting!"

She then returned to X to criticize the media in general, assuring that they hated her "with a passion" and assuring that they will always "try to discredit everything I do because they don't want me to ever win."

She also didn't forget about the court behind the recent ruling against her: "SCOTUS su***. We all know it’s a big joke anyway."