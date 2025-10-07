Treasury selects Frank Bisignano as first executive director of IRS

Published by Sabrina Martin 6 de octubre, 2025

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the appointment of Frank Bisignano, currently head of the Social Security Administration, as the first executive director of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The decision introduces a new leadership structure aimed at modernizing the tax agency and strengthening taxpayer service.

A model inspired by private management.

The move is part of the government's effort to apply private sector principles to public administration. Under the new scheme, the Treasury will continue to set tax policies, while Bisignano will be in charge of their execution and the day-to-day operations of the IRS, reporting directly to Bessent, who retains the position of acting commissioner.

According to sources privy to the decision, the proposal to create an executive director position for the IRS was prompted by President Donald Trump, who has encouraged Cabinet secretaries to adopt an entrepreneurial management style within federal agencies. The goal, according to those sources, is for the IRS to operate more quickly and efficiently, treating taxpayers as customers who deserve clear answers and better service.

An executive with experience in institutional transformation Bisignano has an extensive background in finance. Before joining the Social Security Administration, he led the payment processing company Fiserv and held senior positions at JPMorgan Chase. His experience leading technology modernization and operational improvements was instrumental in his selection.

Immediate priorities of the new position

Bisignano's primary responsibilities include preparing for the 2026 tax season, implementing the One Big Beautiful Bill tax law passed in July, and executing long-overdue technology enhancements. This legislation extends deductions for overtime, tips, and senior citizen benefits, and is expected to increase reimbursements next year.

During his tenure at Social Security, Bisignano promoted the use of artificial intelligence tools to reduce wait times and streamline call center service. Treasury officials indicated that similar strategies are planned for the IRS to optimize taxpayer satisfaction indicators and modernize government processes.