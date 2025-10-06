Trump congratulates Japan on electing first female prime minister

Published by Ben Whedon 6 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated Japan on electing its first female prime minister after the Liberal Democratic Party chose Sanae Takaichi to lead them in an internal contest.

"Japan has just elected its first female Prime Minister, a highly respected person of great wisdom and strength. This is tremendous news for the incredible people of Japan. Congratulations to all!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Takaichi has not technically become the prime minister yet, however. The LDP currently maintains plurality support in the Japanese lower chamber and she is expected to assume the role, following formal confirmation.

Shigeru Ishiba is the current prime minister and plans to formally resign this week amid low approval ratings. Takaichi has been described as a protégé and ally of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who himself was an ally of President Donald Trump.

