Democrats again reject Trump's budget plan and force a government shutdown

Published by Alejandro Baños 1 de octubre, 2025

The Democratic Party have once again opposed Donald Trump's budget plan and forced a government shutdown, something that has not happened since January 2019, when the republican was also president.

In a vote on Wednesday in the Senate, Trump's government spending plan - which would last until Nov. 21 - received the backing of all congressional Republicans, except for Rand Paul (Kentucky) and three Democrats: Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada), John Fetterman (Pennsylvania) and Angus King (Maine), who chose not to align themselves with their colleagues. With 55 votes in favor, the president's budget bill did not go forward, lacking five yeses to move it forward.

As soon as the legislative resolution was known, the White House issued a statement blaming the most radical wing of the Democratic Party for the government shutdown.

"Democrats have officially brought on a full-blown government shutdown — engineered by the Radical Left lunatics who control their party. This shutdown is 100% on Democrats, whose radical agenda is poisoning our politics and punishing our people," the White House wrote.

"Their $1.5T radical wishlist—FREE health care for illegals & zero regard for Americans—has slammed the brakes on the U.S. government. They are holding the nation HOSTAGE to appease their radical left base. This is the Democrats' disaster," added the Trump Administration.

J.D. Vance points to the Democratic Party's "ridiculous" demands

As soon as the vote occurred, J.D. Vance appeared before the media along with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, to react to the government shutdown. The vice president accused Democrats for making "ridiculous" demands" to Republicans to avoid the shutdown.

"They told us they would get the government out of budget gridlock, but only if we put billions of dollars into health care for undocumented immigrants. That's a ridiculous proposal," Vance said.

According to the vice president, who explained to reporters that he is in contact with senators from both parties, "the Democrats are already realizing, privately, the irrationality of their position."

Schumer: "This is Donald Trump's government shutdown"

Who also spoke out was Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). The Senate minority leader assured that his decision and that of much of his party colleagues does not derive from a government shutdown, but from a "Donald Trump's government shutdown."

The senator said the Republicans' budget plan would lead to Americans not getting the health care they need.

"It’s October 1st, and it’s the first day of Donald Trump’s government shutdown. Donald Trump and Republicans have barreled us into a shutdown because they refused to protect Americans’ healthcare. It's not radical to say that Americans don't deserve to see their premiums double because of Republicans," Schumer said, adding that it's "lies" that he wants to benefit illegal immigrants.