Trump suggests using the country's dangerous cities as 'training grounds' for the military
During a message he delivered to dozens of top generals and admirals at Quantico, Virginia, he stated that one of the military's priorities should be the defense of the country.
President Donald Trump asserted that the country's unsafe cities like Chicago and New York should be used as "training grounds."
During a message he delivered to dozens of generals and high-ranking admirals at Quantico, Virginia, he affirmed that one of the priorities of the armed forces must be the defense of the country.
In that regard, he explained that the leaders present could take it upon themselves to support federal interventions in insecure Democratic-led cities such as Chicago and New York.
"They’re very unsafe places, and we’re going to straighten them out one by one (...) And this is going to be a major part for some of the people in this room. That’s a war, too. It’s a war from within," Trump said.
He further detailed that "I told [Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth] that we should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our armed forces - the National Guard, but our armed forces - because we're going to be going to Chicago very soon," Trump added.
The president also called the city's mayor incompetent.
During the meeting, the Republican assured that he will "resurrect the warrior spirit" of the country's armed forces, "the spirit that won and built this nation."
