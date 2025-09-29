Trump to impose 100% tariffs on foreign-produced movies

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump again made public his intention to impose 100% tariffs on all films produced abroad to be released in the country soon.

Through an post on Truth Social, Trump noted that the domestic film industry "has been stolen" by other countries. He further blamed California Governor Gavin Newsom for failing to properly protect a business that is distinctive in the state he administers.

"Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby.' California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!" the president wrote on his platform.

"Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States," Trump concluded.

The president did not give an exact timeframe for the possible entry into force of these tariffs. Nor did he mention whether television series, an increasingly profitable and popular production sector, would be affected.

This issue is not new on the Trump administration's agenda. Back in May, the president said that he would impose 100% tariffs on all foreign-produced films. At the time, he claimed that the domestic film industry "is dying a very fast death."

"The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands," Trump maintained.