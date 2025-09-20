Virginia federal prosecutor resigns after pressure from Trump over Letitia James case

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de septiembre, 2025

The Associated Press (AP) reported Friday that U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Erik Siebert resigned under pressure from President Donald Trump's administration. Siebert, who did not file any charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James and whose investigation into alleged mortgage fraud against her did not result in criminal charges, confirmed her departure in an email sent to colleagues.

As reported by AP, Siebert praised her colleagues in the email as the "finest and most exceptional" employees at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), but made no mention of the pressures that preceded her resignation. So far, it is unknown who might replace Siebert, who was nominated by Trump after working in the Eastern District of Virginia for more than a decade. Several media outlets noted that Siebert's top deputy, Maya Song, will also leave her position as first assistant U.S. attorney and work as a line prosecutor.

Trump publicly called for her dismissal

Her resignation came just hours after President Trump commented Friday that Siebert should be fired as soon as possible. His comment came in the middle of a question-and-answer session with reporters in the Oval Office, where he was asked if he wanted to remove Siebert for the way he handled the numerous mortgage fraud allegations against James.

"Yeah, I want him out, yeah" said Trump, who added that Siebert did not meet with his approval by having the support of Democratic Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, whom he called two of the worst figures in the party. "It was approved by two Democratic senators who, in my opinion, are among the worst," the Republican leader told reporters in the Oval Office.