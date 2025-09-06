Trump confirms sending National Guard to New Orleans to curb crime

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will soon send the National Guard to the city of New Orleans, following several previous hints that he would target his next crime crackdown there. "We’re going to come into New Orleans, and we’re going to make that place so safe. It’s got a little problem right now, a couple of headaches, like murders, a lot of little murders going on, and we’re not going to stand for it. And we’re going to come in, we’re going to clean it up" Trump remarked during an event held in the newly renovated White House Rose Garden.

The Republican leader's confirmation of his plans to send the National Guard to New Orleans comes after comments last Wednesday in which he expressed his intention to materialize the deployment in either that city or Chicago. "We’re making a determination now — do we go to Chicago, or do we go to a place like New Orleans where we have a great governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to come in and straighten out a very nice section of this country that’s become quite tough, quite bad" said Trump on Wednesday.

In his Friday announcement, the conservative leader also promised that, with the deployment of the National Guard in New Orleans, the city will be much "safer" in a period of just two weeks, in which it will be able to reduce its crime rates. Similarly, Trump bragged about how crime has been dropping significantly in the city of Washington DC since the start of his federal offensive early last March, assuring that the same could happen with New Orleans, which, like the capital city and the city of Chicago, has a Democratic mayor's office.

"That’s going to be the safest place, just like this is the safest place. And then we’ll be going elsewhere throughout the country, we’re going to bring crime down, because we can’t have cities that are unsafe," Trump said in the White House Rose Garden.