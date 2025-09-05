Washington to restrict visas to Central Americans with ties to the Chinese Communist Party

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de septiembre, 2025

The government announced Thursday that it will restrict visas for Central American citizens who have ties to the Chinese Communist Party or who carry out activities "on its behalf" in their respective countries.

This was confirmed by the State Department in a statement in which it explained that this measure will allow the country to "restrict U.S. visas to Central American citizens who, while in Central American countries and intentionally acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, direct, authorize, finance, provide significant support or carry out activities that undermine the rule of law in Central America."

The State Department, led by Marco Rubio, also noted that under this new policy it is already moving to impose these restrictions on "several" individuals accused of participating in the activities described above. Both the affected individuals and their "immediate" family members will be prohibited from entering the U.S.

Rubio also posted on X that "the United States is committed to counteracting China's corrupt influence in Central America."

With this decision, the Trump administration aims to curb what it considers a direct threat to regional security and stability, linked to the actions of Chinese Communist Party representatives in Central American countries, according to the secretary of state.

Washington has not specified which nationalities will be affected by the visa restrictions.

"These measures reaffirm President Trump's commitment to protect U.S. economic prosperity and national security interests in our region. We continue to promote accountability for Central American nationals who intentionally collaborate with the CCP in Central America and destabilize our hemisphere," the Department added in an X post.