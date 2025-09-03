Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de septiembre, 2025

Ted Cruz (R-TX) filed a bill to repeal the Comprehensive Police and Justice Reform Act, passed in 2020 by the Washington, DC City Council and ratified in 2022. It is the Clean DC Act, which seeks to reverse the aforementioned law. Although Congress already passed a similar measure in 2023 with bipartisan support, it was vetoed by President Joe Biden. Now, congressional Republicans are seeking to end legislation that "imposed drastic restrictions on law enforcement" in the nation's capital.

The Comprehensive Police and Justice Reform Act was initially passed after the George Floyd protests with the goal of increasing the accountability of police forces. However, for the head of the D.C. Police Union, Gregg Pemberton, the law ended up hurting law enforcement action through action and budgetary limits.

"Violent crime has become endemic in Washington, DC, as a direct result of political and ideological decisions made by Democrats. Those decisions included passing and trying to lock in anti-police measures such as the Orwellian-named Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022, which undermined police morale, weakened officer retention, and contributed to a still-ongoing public safety disaster. The CLEAN D.C. Act will reverse that decision, and I call upon my colleagues in Congress to pass it," Cruz said in a statement.

The legislation was co-sponsored by Senators Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Mike Lee (R-UT), Jim Risch (R-ID), John Cornyn (R-TX), Ted Budd (R-NC), and Katie Britt (R-AL). In turn, the House version was led by Congressman Andrew Clyde of Georgia.

Both the DC Police Union and the Fraternal Order of Police (the nation's largest police union) endorsed the Republican legislation.

"The D.C. police should have every tool in the toolkit to enforce the law and fight crime. We owe it to them, along with the millions of people who live, work, and visit D.C. every year, to keep this city safe. I’m proud to join this legislation with Senator Cruz to remove red tape that’s preventing our police officers from being able to do their jobs," Senator Tuberville said of the legislation.