Former special prosecutor Robert Mueller was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2021

Published by Joaquín Núñez 31 de agosto, 2025

Robert Mueller was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2021. This was reported by The New York Times after accessing a statement from the family of the former special prosecutor who investigated ties between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia. Among other high-level positions in the federal government, he also served as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) during the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The news came after the House Oversight Committee announced it would subpoena Mueller to testify in the investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case. The committee planned to question him about his handling of the investigation during his tenure as head of the FBI, from 2001 to 2013. Sources close to the 81-year-old lawyer told the aforementioned media outlet that he is experiencing problems with speech and mobility.

"Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the summer of 2021. He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022. His family asks that his privacy be respected," Mueller's family told NYT.

After being away from Washington for a few years, Mueller returned to the national stage when he was appointed as special prosecutor to oversee an investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. After a two-year investigation, he submitted his final report to then-Attorney General William Barr. He concluded that the Trump campaign did not criminally conspire with Russia during the election.

Mueller also held various legal positions under Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Parkinson's is a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time and currently has no cure. Symptoms include difficulty speaking, moving and coordinating basic movements, tremors, rigidity, anxiety and depression.