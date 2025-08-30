Trump steps up his offensive against wind energy, cancels $679 million in projects

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 29 de agosto, 2025

The Trump administration challenged the offshore wind industry again by announcing the cancellation of $679 million in federal funds intended for 12 projects in several states.

According to a Department of Transportation report, the affected projects include the modernization of an offshore terminal in Humboldt, California, valued at $427 million, as well as port work in Staten Island ($48 million), Norfolk, Virginia ($39 million) and Paulsboro, New Jersey ($20 million). These facilities were planned as strategic points for the assembly and deployment of large offshore wind turbines.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the move ensured that resources would be redirected toward modernizing other ports and called the wind projects a "boondoggle."

"Wasteful wind projects are using resources that could otherwise go toward revitalizing America's maritime industry," Duffy said.

The move aligns with President Trump's record, who has long opposed wind energy. On his first day in office, he imposed a moratorium on new federal permits. In recent weeks, his administration has tightened the offensive even further: he ordered the halt of construction of Revolution Wind, a $6.2 billion wind farm off Rhode Island that was nearing completion.

The decision drew sharp criticism from local authorities. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced legal action to reverse the order, warning that the shutdown will raise electricity bills, hurt workers and jeopardize the stability of the grid.

In addition, the White House stated that it plans to revoke federal approval of the Maryland Offshore Wind Project, which had envisioned up to 114 turbines off Ocean City. The Department of the Interior, meanwhile, has tightened permitting processes, imposing additional policy reviews and opening investigations into the environmental impact of wind farms.

The offensive contrasts with the strategy of the previous Joe Biden administration, which sought to boost offshore wind energy as part of the fight against climate change and had set a goal of installing 30,000 megawatts by 2030. Today, only a few projects - among them Empire Wind and Vineyard Wind - are still moving forward in the United States.