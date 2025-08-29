Abrego Garcia seeks gag order against administration

Published by Santiago Ospital 29 de agosto, 2025

Lawyers for Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia filed a request with a federal court to bar the government from making "extrajudicial comments" about his case. Specifically, they named the attorney general, Pam Bondi, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Abrego Garcia was detained Monday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), just three days after being released from a Tennessee jail. According to his legal representatives, since his release, he has been "attacked" by federal officials "in the media in numerous highly prejudicial, inflammatory and false statements."

The government filed charges against Abrego Garcia for an alleged criminal conspiracy to smuggle undocumented immigrants into the country. It also publicly accused him of being part of the Mara Salvatrucha or MS-13.

Defense attorneys claim that the White House seeks to "besmirch" Abrego Garcia and the courts in order to "try this case in the court of public opinion." As an example, they referenced the following tweet — among others — posted by Secretary Noem after Judge Paula Xinis ordered the Salvadoran’s release:

They also reference statements made by Donald Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing. "He beat the hell out of his wife. His wife is afraid to even talk about him. She’s been mauled by this animal," the president reportedly said. As for Leavitt, her remarks included:

"No, no we’ve got him under control he will no longer terrorize our country. He’s currently charged with human smuggling including children. The guy needs to be in prison."

They also reference official statements from the administration, including one from the White House:

Justice forced the government to bring Abrego Garcia back to the United States after he was deported to a mega-prison in El Salvador. Authorities are now aiming to deport him to a new destination, withas the most likely candidate.The Justice Department allegedly offered to send him to Costa Rica in exchange for a guilty plea to human trafficking charges. However, Abrego Garcia, who had previously pleaded not guilty, rejected the deal. His legal team argues that the terms of the offer — to either plead guilty and go to Costa Rica, or be sent to Uganda — reflect a vindictive, personal campaign by the administration.After his arrest this week, his lawyers filed a new lawsuit, challenging both his re-imprisonment and the plan to deport him abroad. In response, Judge Xinis temporarily blocked his deportation

