Former World Series champion Mark Teixeira announces his candidacy for Congress: 'I’m ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda'

Published by Santiago Ospital 28 de agosto, 2025

Former first baseman Mark Teixeira announced Thursday that he will run as a Republican for Texas' 21st District. "As a lifelong conservative who loves this country, I’m running for Congress to fight for the principles that make Texas and America great," he wrote on social media, where he shared the announcement.

"It takes teamwork to win – I’m ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty," he also maintained.

Among the priorities of his agenda cited on his campaign website, are securing the border and enforcing immigration laws, increasing cuts to the Department of Government Efficiency, reigning "in the Deep State" and ending "radical woke indoctrination."

Teixeira began his career with the Rangers, who drafted him in 2001. He was a three-time All-Star and won the World Series with the New York Yankees in 2009.

"Playing for the Texas Rangers and raising my family in the Lone Star State has been one of the greatest blessings of my life," Teixeira said in a statement. "Now, I’m ready to answer the call to serve my country, my state, and the conservative principles that have made Texas the envy of the nation."

He will compete for the seat of Chip Roy, who in turn will seek the Texas Attorney General's office.