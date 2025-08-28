Mexico's postal service suspends sending packages to the US due to tariffs
The decision follows the Trump administration’s announcement that, starting next Friday, shipments from around the world to U.S. territory will be subject to new taxes.
Mexico’s postal service will temporarily suspend postal and parcel shipments to the United States starting this Wednesday. The move follows the Trump administration’s decision to impose taxes, beginning next Friday, on shipments from around the world to U.S. territory.
"Correos de México will temporarily suspend postal and parcel shipments to the United States as of August 27, 2025, while new operational processes are defined," according to a joint statement from the Mexican Foreign Ministry and Postal Service.
They added that despite the suspension, dialogue with U.S. authorities and international postal organizations continues, with the aim of "defining mechanisms that allow the resumption of services in an orderly manner."
The executive order issued by Trump eliminates the tariff exemption previously enjoyed by small postal packages — shipments of goods valued at $800 or less.
Trump's measure
Only shipments between private individuals valued under $100 (86 euros) will remain exempt from duties.
Luis Francisco Orozco