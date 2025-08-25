Oakland mayor proudly defies immigration laws: "Our police do not cooperate with ICE"
Barbara Lee made the comments at a summer meeting of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).
Barbara Lee, the Democratic mayor of Oakland, took pride in defying immigration laws and not cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The former congresswoman made the comments during a summer meeting of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).
During her speech, the 79-year-old Democrat thanked Governor Gavin Newsom and Texas Democrats for "protecting democracy" from Donald Trump and Republicans.
“Now you all know that signs of authoritarianism cannot be ignored. So, I just want to take a minute to thank California’s Democrats, led by [Democratic] Gov. [Gavin] Newsom, all right, and I want to thank Texas Democrats for standing strong. I was born in Texas, a proud Californian," Lee began.
In 2019, the City Council passed the Oakland Sanctuary City Ordinance, which protects undocumented residents in areas such as employment, education, housing, and municipal services, among others. While sanctuary-type policies began to be implemented as early as 1986, the ordinance expanded and updated its provisions. Through these policies, local authorities limit cooperation with federal immigration agencies (such as ICE) unless compelled by court orders or express federal or state obligations.
"Together we are leading the fight to protect our democracy. Donald Trump, you know, he trashed Oakland, he lied about us, but Oakland is not afraid. We embrace all residents, including our immigrant communities. Our police do not cooperate with ICE. We don’t," she said.
Lee's top challenges in Oakland
With more than 400,000 inhabitants, Oakland is the most populous city in Alameda County and the fourth most populous in the entire state of California. In turn, NBC News described the city as "deeply progressive and multicultural, the birthplace of the Black Panther Party, and claimed by former Vice President Kamala Harris as her hometown."
In recent years, it has been facing severe problems with crime and law and order, leading to the ouster of Mayor Sheng Thao in late 2024.