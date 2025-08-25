Oakland mayor proudly defies immigration laws: "Our police do not cooperate with ICE"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de agosto, 2025

Barbara Lee, the Democratic mayor of Oakland, took pride in defying immigration laws and not cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The former congresswoman made the comments during a summer meeting of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

During her speech, the 79-year-old Democrat thanked Governor Gavin Newsom and Texas Democrats for "protecting democracy" from Donald Trump and Republicans.

“Now you all know that signs of authoritarianism cannot be ignored. So, I just want to take a minute to thank California’s Democrats, led by [Democratic] Gov. [Gavin] Newsom, all right, and I want to thank Texas Democrats for standing strong. I was born in Texas, a proud Californian," Lee began.

In 2019, the City Council passed the Oakland Sanctuary City Ordinance, which protects undocumented residents in areas such as employment, education, housing, and municipal services, among others. While sanctuary-type policies began to be implemented as early as 1986, the ordinance expanded and updated its provisions. Through these policies, local authorities limit cooperation with federal immigration agencies (such as ICE) unless compelled by court orders or express federal or state obligations.

"Together we are leading the fight to protect our democracy. Donald Trump, you know, he trashed Oakland, he lied about us, but Oakland is not afraid. We embrace all residents, including our immigrant communities. Our police do not cooperate with ICE. We don’t," she said.