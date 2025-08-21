Vance asserts that Europe must shoulder 'the lion's share of the burden' on Ukrainian security

Published by Diane Hernández 21 de agosto, 2025

Europe will have to shoulder "the lion's share of the burden" of securing Ukraine, Vice President JD Vance said, as Washington pushes for an end to the war.

On Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday night, Vance was asked about security guarantees for Ukraine and the extent of Europe's involvement, topics addressed at high-level summits held in recent days to end the conflict sparked by the Russian invasion in February 2022.

"Well, I don't think we should carry the burden here," Vance said. "The Europeans are going to have to take the lion's share of the burden. It's their continent. It's their security, and the president [Donald Trump] has been very clear: they're going to have to step up here," he added.

Vance also commented that, while Washington would help end the conflict, European nations must lead on security arrangements. He did not give specifics.

"The United States is open to having the conversation, but we're not going to make commitments until we figure out what's going to be necessary to stop the war in the first place."

Donald Trump met with his Russian peer, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska last Friday. On Monday, he welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, along with European leaders.

Although Trump revealed that Putin had agreed to meet with Zelensky and accept some Western security guarantees for Ukraine, those promises have been cautiously received by Kiev and its European allies, and many details remain unclear.

Zelensky seeks security guarantees

Zelensky said Thursday that his first meeting with Putin since the start of the Russian invasion could take place in the coming weeks, but only once Western powers draw security guarantees for his country.

The Russian president seems ready to talk face to face with his Ukrainian counterpart, although Moscow has cooled the enthusiasm, pointing out on Wednesday that the meeting will have to be prepared "thoroughly."

Earlier Thursday morning, Russia launched 574 drones and 40 missiles against Ukrainian territory in its biggest attack for weeks. There was one dead and 18 wounded, according to local authorities.