ODNI 2.0: Gabbard announces 40% workforce reduction plan

Published by Sabrina Martin 20 de agosto, 2025

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard unveiled a transformation plan Wednesday that will reduce the size of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) by more than 40% before the end of the year. The measure, which seeks to eliminate duplication and end what he called a "bloated" structure, would save taxpayers more than $700 million annually.

According to Gabbard, the initiative—dubbed "ODNI 2.0"—will not only reduce costs but will also refocus the agency's mission to focus on national security and the delivery of "objective, unbiased [and] timely" intelligence to the president and policymakers.

Ending the politicization of intelligence

In his statement, Gabbard was blunt in pointing out that for two decades the intelligence community deviated from its initial mandate. He asserted that the ODNI became inefficient, with episodes of leaks of classified information and a politicized use of intelligence that undermined public confidence.

"Ending the weaponization of intelligence and holding bad actors accountable are essential to begin to earn the American people’s trust, which has long been eroded," she said.

A spokesman for the office added that, despite being created after the Sept. 11 attacks to ensure coordination among agencies, the ODNI did not fulfill its original mandate.

Restructuring and new priorities

The redesign includes eliminating redundant missions and personnel, closing the Reston Campus, and moving the National Intelligence Council to the main ODNI complex. According to officials, this centralization will allow for greater oversight and efficiency, as well as significant savings.

The new strategy also includes guidelines to streamline contracting with approved technology companies to work with the intelligence community, which aims to accelerate innovation and cut red tape.

In addition, a plan to "rebalance" the civilian and contractor workforces will be put in place to strengthen analytical capabilities, eliminate bias, and promote faster information sharing.