Boston mayor challenges Bondi on sanctuary cities: 'Our city will never stop being a home for everyone'

Published by Sabrina Martin 19 de agosto, 2025

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) rejected on Tuesday the Department of Justice's warning that so-called "sanctuary cities" could lose federal funds if they don't cooperate in immigration enforcement. The move is part of President Donald Trump's effort to curb crime and bolster national security in jurisdictions that have limited cooperation with federal agents.

Attorney General Pam Bondi sent letters last week to 32 state and local governments, including Boston, warning that these jurisdictions obstruct the law and provide cover for immigrants who commit crimes. According to the administration, noncompliance would open the door to financial penalties and legal action.

Wu rejects federal warning

In a response letter, Wu called the warning "unconstitutional" and accused the Trump administration of targeting cities to "hide its failures." The mayor defended Boston's security management, asserting that local police regularly collaborate with state and federal agencies in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and human trafficking.

In her message, she assured that Boston "will never back down from being (...) a home for everyone," stressing that the city will not modify its immigration policies.