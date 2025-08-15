DOJ sends warning letters to 'sanctuary cities' and threatens lawsuits if they don't cooperate on immigration issues
The White House is demanding that the jurisdictions involved certify by Aug. 19 that they will comply with federal immigration laws.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) notified "sanctuary" states, counties and cities that they must cooperate with federal authorities to enforce immigration laws. In total, the letter had 35 recipients. Should they fail to respond in the affirmative by August 19, they could be sued.
Attorney General Pam Bondi cited an executive order issued by President Donald Trump at the end of April. It asked his office to identify jurisdictions that "obstruct the enforcement of Federal immigration laws," then notify each sanctuary jurisdiction regarding its defiance of Federal immigration law enforcement and any potential violations of Federal criminal law."
Through a statement, the DOJ communicated that it sent the "demand letters" to these jurisdictions. In other words, formal warning letters. In addition to increasing the political pressure on these cities and districts, it marks the prelude to a possible lawsuit.
Any sanctuary jurisdiction that continues to put illegal aliens ahead of American citizens can either come to the table or see us in court.— Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 14, 2025
Today @TheJusticeDept delivered demand letters to sanctuary cities, counties, and states — a key step in our strategic effort to eradicate… pic.twitter.com/aKWNCY4hJN
They require the jurisdictions involved to certify by August 19 that they will comply with federal immigration law. At the same time, they warn them that if they persist with their "sanctuary city" policies, they could lose federal public safety funds or face lawsuits.
In addition, the letter requests a response that confirms "your commitment to comply with federal law and identifies the immediate initiatives you are taking to eliminate laws, policies and practices that impede federal immigration enforcement."
"Any sanctuary jurisdiction that continues to put illegal aliens ahead of American citizens can either come to the table or see us in court," Bondi said on her X account.
"Today, the Justicie Department delivered demand letters to sanctuary cities, counties, and states — a key step in our strategic effort to eradicate sanctuary policies from California to New York," she added.
These are the jurisdictions targeted by the DOJ
Specifically, the DOJ sent 35 letters, distributed as follows:
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Illinois
- Minnesota
- Nevada
- New York
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
- Washington
Counties
- Baltimore County, Maryland
- Cook County, Illinois
- San Diego County, California
- San Francisco County, California
Cities
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Berkeley, California
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Chicago, Illinois
- Denver, Colorado
- East Lansing, Michigan
- Hoboken, New Jersey
- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Los Angeles, California
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- New York City, New York
- Newark, New Jersey
- Paterson, New Jersey
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Portland, Oregon
- Rochester, New York
- Seattle, Washington
- San Francisco, California