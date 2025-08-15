DOJ sends warning letters to 'sanctuary cities' and threatens lawsuits if they don't cooperate on immigration issues

Published by Joaquín Núñez 14 de agosto, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) notified "sanctuary" states, counties and cities that they must cooperate with federal authorities to enforce immigration laws. In total, the letter had 35 recipients. Should they fail to respond in the affirmative by August 19, they could be sued.

Attorney General Pam Bondi cited an executive order issued by President Donald Trump at the end of April. It asked his office to identify jurisdictions that "obstruct the enforcement of Federal immigration laws," then notify each sanctuary jurisdiction regarding its defiance of Federal immigration law enforcement and any potential violations of Federal criminal law."

Through a statement, the DOJ communicated that it sent the "demand letters" to these jurisdictions. In other words, formal warning letters. In addition to increasing the political pressure on these cities and districts, it marks the prelude to a possible lawsuit.

They require the jurisdictions involved to certify by August 19 that they will comply with federal immigration law. At the same time, they warn them that if they persist with their "sanctuary city" policies, they could lose federal public safety funds or face lawsuits.

In addition, the letter requests a response that confirms "your commitment to comply with federal law and identifies the immediate initiatives you are taking to eliminate laws, policies and practices that impede federal immigration enforcement."

"Any sanctuary jurisdiction that continues to put illegal aliens ahead of American citizens can either come to the table or see us in court," Bondi said on her X account.

"Today, the Justicie Department delivered demand letters to sanctuary cities, counties, and states — a key step in our strategic effort to eradicate sanctuary policies from California to New York," she added.

These are the jurisdictions targeted by the DOJ

Specifically, the DOJ sent 35 letters, distributed as follows:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Illinois

Minnesota

Nevada

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

Counties

Baltimore County, Maryland

Cook County, Illinois

San Diego County, California

San Francisco County, California

Cities