DOJ to turn over Jeffrey Epstein case records to Congress starting Friday

Published by Agustina Blanco 18 de agosto, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will begin sharing documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation with Congress beginning Friday, as announced by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Kentucky).

The move marks a significant step in the investigation of the Epstein case, which has generated intense public scrutiny and political tensions, especially within the Republican Party.

The case of Jeffrey Epstein, the accused sex-trafficking financier who died in 2019 in a New York City jail in what authorities classified as a suicide, remains a hot-button issue.

In early August, the Oversight Committee issued a subpoena demanding that the DOJ turn over all records related to Epstein by Aug. 19. Comer said in a statement today, "I appreciate the Trump Administration's commitment to transparency and its efforts to provide information to the American people on this matter," stressing the importance of shedding light on the details of a case that has fueled conspiracy theories and questions about the actions of public figures.

Earlier, Comer had told MSNBC that he expected to receive the documents "very soon."

We are working closely with @TheJusticeDept to obtain all the documents related to the Epstein investigation.



Chairman @RepJamesComer: "I expect to receive the documents very very soon." pic.twitter.com/sWseOiSPo5 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 18, 2025

Former officials under investigation



The Oversight Committee has also subpoenaed several high-profile former officials as part of its investigation, including ex-President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former FBI Director James Comey.