DOJ to turn over Jeffrey Epstein case records to Congress starting Friday
“I appreciate the Trump Administration’s commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter", James Comer said.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) will begin sharing documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation with Congress beginning Friday, as announced by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Kentucky).
The move marks a significant step in the investigation of the Epstein case, which has generated intense public scrutiny and political tensions, especially within the Republican Party.
The case of Jeffrey Epstein, the accused sex-trafficking financier who died in 2019 in a New York City jail in what authorities classified as a suicide, remains a hot-button issue.
In early August, the Oversight Committee issued a subpoena demanding that the DOJ turn over all records related to Epstein by Aug. 19. Comer said in a statement today, "I appreciate the Trump Administration's commitment to transparency and its efforts to provide information to the American people on this matter," stressing the importance of shedding light on the details of a case that has fueled conspiracy theories and questions about the actions of public figures.
Earlier, Comer had told MSNBC that he expected to receive the documents "very soon."
Former officials under investigation
The Oversight Committee has also subpoenaed several high-profile former officials as part of its investigation, including ex-President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former FBI Director James Comey.
For his part, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) has defended the need for clarity in the case, assuring that there is no "fear" in his party to address the issue.