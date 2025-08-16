Texas attorney general candidate Aaron Reitz promised on Voz News to defend Trump's agenda and push for "aggressive justice"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de agosto, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed Texas Attorney General candidate Aaron Reitz, with whom she discussed not only his candidacy but also the measures he would implement if elected. Reitz also gave his views on the current situation in the state, as well as his vision for the office of attorney general.

"What I bring to the table is exactly what president Donald Trump said about me most recently when he nominated me for my Justice Department position. He said: ‘Aaron Reitz is a true MAGA attorney and a warrior for the Constitution.’ […] I’m gonna keep my foot on the gas and continue to drive an aggressive justice agenda right here in Texas," the attorney general candidate commented.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.