FBI ousts former acting director and agent involved in Jan. 6 investigations

According to Fox, senior FBI officials told the agents that they were to leave their jobs by Friday, without giving them any specific reason.

FBI building-File Image.AFP.

Unexpectedly, the FBI on Thursday dismissed several of its officials, sources familiar with the matter told Fox News.

They include former acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll, Special Agent Walter Giardina and Washington Bureau Chief Steven Jensen, who played a key role in the Jan. 6 investigations.

According to Fox, senior FBI officials told the agents they were to leave their jobs by Friday, without giving them any specific reason.

People familiar with the case told Fox News that more layoffs are expected by the end of the week, although the exact number of personnel, or their roles, are unclear.

Separately, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro declined to answer several questions posed by Fox News about the FBI dismissals.

One person with knowledge of the dismissals described it as a "retribution."

Donald Trump wants to straighten out the FBI

In February, Donald Trump declined to answer questions about whether his administration would remove FBI officials involved in the investigation into the Jan. 6 events, telling reporters that he believed the bureau was "corrupt" and that FBI Director nominee Kash Patel would "straighten it out."
