FBI ousts former acting director and agent involved in Jan. 6 investigations

Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de agosto, 2025

Unexpectedly, the FBI on Thursday dismissed several of its officials, sources familiar with the matter told Fox News.

They include former acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll, Special Agent Walter Giardina and Washington Bureau Chief Steven Jensen, who played a key role in the Jan. 6 investigations.

According to Fox, senior FBI officials told the agents they were to leave their jobs by Friday, without giving them any specific reason.

People familiar with the case told Fox News that more layoffs are expected by the end of the week, although the exact number of personnel, or their roles, are unclear.

Separately, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro declined to answer several questions posed by Fox News about the FBI dismissals.

One person with knowledge of the dismissals described it as a "retribution."