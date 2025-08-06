With him as chairman, Trump announced the creation of a task force to prepare the 2028 Olympic Games

Published by Joaquín Núñez 5 de agosto, 2025

Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish a task force in the lead-up to the 2028 Olympic Games, which will take place in Los Angeles. The president led an event at the White House, where he assured that he expects the task force to mobilize "the entire federal government to ensure that the games are safe, smooth and historically successful."

Trump will serve as chairman of the task force group, while JD Vance will officiate as vice chairman. The other members are Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The event was also attended by Casey Wasserman, president of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games organizing committee. He presented Trump with a set of Olympic medals from the 1984 Summer Games, also held in the city.

In addition to coordinating with other federal authorities to "manage security, transportation, and entry/exit processes," the task force will "streamline visa processing and credentialing for foreign athletes, coaches, officials, and media."

Earlier this year, the president formed a similar group to oversee logistics surrounding next year's FIFA World Cup, which the United States, Mexico and Canada will co-host. The head of that task force is Andrew Giuliani, son of the former New York City mayor.

The "biggest Olympics in history"



In a separate statement, the White House anticipated that the upcoming Olympic Games will be the "biggest in history."

As anticipated, the event is expected to attract some 15 million tourists and generate $18 billion in economic activity nationwide, mainly boosting tourism, the hotel industry and infrastructure. Retail, restaurants and other sectors will also benefit.

In addition, "the Games are expected to support approximately 90,000 full-time equivalent jobs, generate $6 billion in labor income, and contribute around $700 million in tax revenue to state and local communities."

"It is imperative that the United States make appropriate preparations to secure the safety of all athletes and spectators, to fully realize the potential economic benefits of this event," they added.