Bondi orders evidence sent to grand jury for Russia collusion hoax

Published by Israel Duro 5 de agosto, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday signed an order for a federal prosecutor to present evidence to a grand jury to mull charges related to the Russia collusion hoax, multiple sources confirmed to Just the News.

The move follows Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sending criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. The convening of a grand jury does not guarantee the filing of charges. Rather, it is the job of the grand jury to recommend charges if they believe sufficient evidence exists to justify a prosecution.

"Treasonous conspiracy"

Gabbard, in July, stated that she had sent evidence to the DOJ related to U.S. intelligence officials allegedly politicizing intelligence connected to the Russia collusion investigation, calling the matter a "treasonous conspiracy."

ODNI, at the time, said the evidence “revealed overwhelming evidence that demonstrates how, after President Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump.”

