Vance said Democrats "have managed to so unhinge themselves" over the Sydney Sweeney ad

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de agosto, 2025

Vice President JD Vance mocked critics Friday of the American Eagle jeans adstarring actress Sydney Sweeney, during an interview with Ruthless Podcast in which he slammed Democrats for pushing a misplaced political debate. "My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy. I mean, it actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though, which is that you have, like, a normal all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad, right? They’re trying to sell, you know, sell jeans to kids in America and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it’s like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election? Like I actually thought that one of the lessons they might take is we’re going to be less crazy. The lesson they have apparently taken is we’re going to attack people as Nazis for thinking Sydney Sweeney is beautiful. Great strategy, guys," Vance commented.

Likewise, the vice president commented thatthe attitude the Democrats have taken will hurt them electorally in the future. "So you have a pretty girl doing a jeans ad and they can’t help but freak out. It reveals a lot more about them than it does us. No question. [..] That’s how you’re going to win the midterm, especially young American men. Their course correction lasts about 30 seconds. Somehow it’s gotten even crazier. But again, it’s just so much of the Democrats is oriented around hostility to basic American life," Vance said during the interview.

American Eagle's ad campaign, titled 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans',became the target of numerous progressives and leftists on social networks, after in one scene the famous actress could be seen crossing out the word genes to write jeans(jeans). Many of these claimed that the ad promoted racial bias as Sweeney was a blonde, blue-eyed woman.