Trump Administration freezes $108 million to Duke University for alleged racial discrimination

Published by Sabrina Martin 30 de julio, 2025

The Donald Trump Administration froze more than $100 million in federal funds earmarked for Duke University after launching a formal investigation into alleged discriminatory practices within the institution. It is one of the most forceful actions taken so far as part of the effort to root out policies that Trump's team says contravene the principles of merit and equality before the law in the university system.

Joint Investigation by the Departments of Education and Health

According to administration sources consulted by Fox News Digital, the frozen amount is $108 million, but there is still no official confirmation of the figure. For its part, The Hill reported that the funds come from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and were intended primarily for the Duke University School of Medicine.

The decision came just days after the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter to the university denouncing racially discriminatory practices in selection processes for academic publications, as well as in hiring, admission, and promotion procedures.

The allegations take aim at the way members of the university's law review are chosen, in addition to questioning diversity, equity, and inclusion policies that, according to the Trump administration, grant preferential benefits or treatment based on racial or ethnic characteristics.

"We are making it clear that federal funding must support excellence—not race—in medical education, research, and training," stated U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Conditions for restoring funding.

The administration demanded in its letter that Duke implement specific reforms if it wants to regain access to funding. These include making personnel changes deemed "necessary," reviewing its internal policies to ensure compliance with civil rights laws, and establishing a new "Merit and Civil Rights Committee" to oversee these processes.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon noted that these types of measures are key to preserving the integrity of the education system. "If Duke illegally gives preferential treatment to law journal or medical school applicants based on those students’ immutable characteristics, that is an affront not only to civil rights law but also to the meritocratic character of academic excellence," she said in an official statement.