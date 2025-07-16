Bahrain confirms it will invest $17 billion in the US after meeting with Trump

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de julio, 2025

The kingdom of Bahrain announced that it will invest more than $17 billion in the United States, mainly in sectors such as aeronautics, technology, energy and manufacturing.

The crown prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, was in charge of confirming this, during a meeting he held with President Donald Trump at the White House. A meeting in which the heads of the diplomacies of both countries, Marco Rubio and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani were present.

"We're very happy to be announcing $17 billion worth of deals that are coming to the United States. And this is real. These are not fake deals," the crown prince of Bahrain said during the meeting.

In addition, Trump and Salman signed an agreement to enable the United States to collaborate on the development of nuclear projects in the Persian Gulf.

During the meeting, issues such as the situation in the Middle East were also discussed. In the coming days, the Bahraini authorities are expected to hold talks with executives from companies such as Oracle and Cisco.