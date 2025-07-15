DOJ to restrict use of foreign languages in government services

Published by Diane Hernández 15 de julio, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it will reduce the use of foreign languages in government services.

In a statement, the DOJ explained that it will lead a coordinated effort among federal agencies to minimize non-essential multilingual services. As part of this new measure, resources will be redirected to English language education and assimilation.

The department additionally published instructions for implementing the order. Authorities will conduct a "a full internal inventory of all existing non-English services" and "phase out unnecessary multilingual offerings," the document states.

The policy comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's executive order signed in March, which declared English as the country's official language.

"The [president] has made it clear, English is the official language of the United States of America. [The Department of Justice] will lead the effort to ensure that mandate is reflected across our federal agencies," Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X alongside the order.

Breitbart News reported that the administration also ordered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to "end language translation services" for callers inquiring about their immigration or employment status.

The administration says it is leaving room "for linguistic diversity that exists in private and community spheres."

Trump’s hard line to boost English

Trump also mandated that truck drivers be proficient in English in an executive order that went into effect last May.

Since 2015, the president had been talking about the importance of English to American society, especially in the context of migration. Upon his return to power in January of this year, he closed the White House website in Spanish, a measure he also executed at the beginning of his first term in 2017.