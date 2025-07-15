Trump announced the dismantling of the Department of Education after the Supreme Court's decision

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Monday via a post on his Truth Social account that Secretary of Education Linda McMahon will begin the process of dismantling the Department of Education, following the Supreme Court ruling allowing his administration to officially resume layoffs at that agency. "The United States Supreme Court has handed a Major Victory to Parents and Students across the Country, by declaring the Trump Administration may proceed on returning the functions of the Department of Education BACK TO THE STATES. Now, with this GREAT Supreme Court Decision, our Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, may begin this very important process," Trump wrote.

The decision by the country's highest court represents a crucial victory for the Republican leader, who since the beginning of this second presidency has had in the Department of Education one of the key points in his ambition to cut spending, and now will be able to resume his layoff program without major obstacles. "The Federal Government has been running our Education System into the ground, but we are going to turn it all around by giving the Power back to the PEOPLE. America’s Students will be the best, brightest, and most Highly Educated anywhere in the World. Thank you to the United States Supreme Court!" added Trump in his release.

The court's decision is not final

The Supreme Court's ruling was issued after a 6-3 vote. Federal Judge Myong Joun had blocked Trump's efforts against the Education Department in May after ruling that the president needed congressional authorization and ordering the reinstatement of some 1,400 workers who had been fired two months earlier.

While the top court's decision lifts Joun's injunction while the case continues in the lower courts, it does not represent a final decision. Although much of the Supreme Court did not explain its reasoning, the three Democratic justices who voted against it explained that the ruling was "indefensible."