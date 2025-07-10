Trump announces a 50% tariff on copper as of August 1

Published by Virginia Martínez 10 de julio, 2025

(AFP) President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that, effective August 1, he will impose a 50% tariff on copper for “national security” reasons. Copper is a vital metal for energy transition and other technologies.

Trump posted on Truth Social, "I am announcing a 50% tariff on copper, effective August 1, 2025."

He said the move follows a “robust national security assessment.”

Trump cited the country’s need to build semiconductors, aircraft, ships, ammunition, data centers, and missile defense systems—among other projects where copper is essential.

"Copper is the second most used material by the Department of Defense!" the president added.

In an effort to balance trade relations, Trump imposed a minimum 10% tariff on imports in April—even on goods that can’t be produced domestically—though some exemptions were made, notably for gold, copper, oil, and medicines.

On Tuesday, he reversed those exemptions and added a 200% tariff on pharmaceuticals, along with the levy on copper.

His threat to impose a 50% tariff on copper caused the metal’s price to surge nearly 10% on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, surpassing its all-time high.

Traders worry that if these tariffs take effect, the prices of products made with copper—like automobiles and refrigerators—will increase.