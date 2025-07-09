Trump repeals tax credits for "ugly" and "expensive" green energy: "It's a bunch of Chinese black plastic"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 8 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump has already begun fulfilling one of the key promises he agreed to with Republicans in the 'Big, Beautiful Bill': ending subsidies for green energy.

No sooner had he signed the ambitious bill, the Republican leader issued an executive order directing the Treasury and Interior Department to immediately begin dismantling tax credits for solar and wind projects, giving Secretary Scott Bessent 45 days to implement the restrictions, including one defining point: preventing projects with ties to "foreign entities of concern" - primarily China - from accessing tax benefits.

Trump's measure directly slashes the benefits established in the Inflation Reduction Act, one of the main initiatives of former Democratic President Joe Biden.

With this, Trump makes it clear that he is not willing to fund with public money a green transition that he considers costly, inefficient, and unpatriotic.

During a cabinet meeting Tuesday, the president was even more emphatic, criticizing green energy harshly for more than five minutes.

Trump complains about windmills for 5 minutes straight pic.twitter.com/1HHprLzNa7 — FactPost (@factpostnews) July 8, 2025

"Wind is a very expensive form of energy. It’s very bad for your beautiful surroundings, the plains and the valleys and the birds dying all over the place; you know, the whole thing is a disaster," Trump said.

"Those big solar fields, they’re taking our farmland. Our farmers are, like, mortified by it. They hate it (...) It’s very, very inefficient and very ugly, too. You know, probably better than a windmill, but you go around, and you see all these things that are 3 miles long by 3 miles wide, and you say, ‘What the hell is that?’ And it’s a lot of plastic from China. It’s plastic, black plastic from China."

Trump was not shy about criticizing the green industry and stressed that his administration is succeeding in bringing back what he considers the real engine of energy development: coal and natural gas.

"We’ve reintroduced clean, beautiful coal because, you know, you can do a lot with coal now, clean beautiful coal and natural gas and all of the other things that we have. But we don’t want wind, and we don’t want solar because they’re a blight on our country (...) They hurt our country very badly, and smart countries don’t use it."

"If you look at smart countries, they don’t use it. Smart countries don’t use it, and we’re now a smart country. We’re a brilliant country," the president said.

With his offensive, the president has taken another step towards the consolidation of his new energy strategy, leaving behind Biden's green transition.