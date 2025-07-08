Musk's America Party emphasizes the defense of gun carry, Bitcoin, and freedom of speech

Published by Sabrina Martin 7 de julio, 2025

Elon Musk continues to outline the principles of his recently announced America Party, the political project he recently announced with the aim of offering an alternative to the traditional two-party system in the United States. Through his X platform, the entrepreneur confirmed that the new party will adopt a series of principles aimed at limiting the reach of government and promoting technological innovation.

Among the issues Musk has outlined as central to the America Party are the defense of the Second Amendment, the use of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and the protection of free speech. In response to a user who asked if the party would support the rights of gun owners, Musk stated, "The Second Amendment is sacred."

He also responded affirmatively to another question about whether the America Party would adopt Bitcoin, writing, "Fiat is hopeless, so yes," in reference to traditional government-issued money.

Political principles: less regulation and technological focus

In addition to these points, Musk has shown support for other proposals mentioned by users on the platform, such as lreducing public debt, more controlled federal spending, modernizing the armed forces through artificial intelligence and robotics, as well as loosening regulations, especially in the energy sector.

He also endorsed ideas such as the promotion of "pro-natalist" policies, the defense of freedom of expression and the adoption of a moderate approach in foreign policy. When asked by a user if those points represented his party's platform, Musk responded with a "Yeah!"

Legislative, not presidential, focus

Although the announcement of the new party has generated speculation about a possible presidential run, Musk indicated that the movement's focus for now is on the Congressional elections. "Backing a candidate for president is not out of the question, but the focus for the next 12 months is on the House and the Senate," he explained.

In an earlier post, Musk had expressed criticism of the workings of the current political system, noting that "When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy." He added that the America Party was created "to give you back your freedom."