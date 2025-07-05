Elon Musk previews his strategy for influencing Congress with the party he plans to create

Published by Sabrina Martin 4 de julio, 2025

Elon Musk reveals what his political strategy might be if he eventually launches a new party in the United States. The possibility takes shape after expressing his rejection of the economic policy package backed byPresident Donald Trump. The initiative, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill, passed the House of Representatives this week and is expected to reach the president's desk soon.

Musk, a critic of increased federal spending, indicated that he may formalize a third party, which he has dubbed the "America Party," if the proposal is finally signed into law. According to his statements, this new organization would seek to limit the deficit and lobby Congress from a strategic position: focusing on a small number of seats with narrow margins to influence key votes.

A party focused on fiscal discipline

Musk's proposal emerges against a backdrop of frustration with what he sees as a lack of budget responsibility from both Democrats and Republicans. The entrepreneur has called the behavior of both parties part of a stagnant system that has allowed the national debt to continue to grow unchecked.

While he has not presented a formal structure or a specific plan of action, he has advanced that the party would aim to participate in two or three key Senate races and eight to 10 House districts, enough, he says, to condition legislative decisions when margins are tight.

Tensions between Musk and the Republican Party. The statements follow a crossfire between Musk and Trump after the businessman expressed disagreement with the budget proposal that would add to the national deficit over the next decade. The president responded by questioning Musk's role and suggesting that his relationship with the federal government could be revisited.

While the relationship between the two has been ambiguous in the past, the disagreement over tax spending has evidenced a clear rift. Musk has previously worked on government initiatives focused on efficiency and sees this project as going in the opposite direction of conservative principles.





Public reaction.

As the debate grows, Musk took the discussion to his X platform, where he asked his followers if they would support an alternative to the two-party system. Turnout was high and showed support, but overall public opinion remains divided. Recent data compiled by Silver Bulletin indicate that the entrepreneur has an unfavorable image for 55% of Americans, while 37% have a positive opinion.

Despite those numbers, Musk seems determined to use his platform to push for a different direction on fiscal matters. While there is no formal announcement about the party's creation, his proposal serves as a wake-up call to the conservative grassroots about the direction of public spending and the role of new voices outside the traditional political apparatus.