Trump administration ends TPS for Honduras and Nicaragua

Published by Diane Hernández 7 de julio, 2025

The Donald Trump administration decided to put an end to the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) signed with Nicaragua and Honduras, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Monday.

The closure of the protection program for thousands of migrants from these two countries to reside and work legally in the country will take effect 60 days after it is published in the Federal Register, the DHS said in a statement.

Nearly 30 years of TPS for Nicaragua and Honduras

Thousands of Honduran and Nicaraguan nationals have benefited from Temporary Protected Status since 1999, following the devastating passage of Hurricane Mitch that devastated Central America in 1998 and left thousands dead in the region. It left more than 7,000 dead in Honduras and nearly 4,000 in Nicaragua.

"Temporary Protected Status (TPS) was never meant to last a quarter of a century," stated a DHS spokesperson.

The statement explains that "the impacts of a natural disaster impacting Nicaragua in 1999 no longer exist. The environmental situation has improved enough that it is safe enough for Nicaraguan citizens to return home."

Noem added in the statement on Honduras that "Temporary Protected Status was designed to be just that—temporary."

The Trump official added that "it is clear that the Government of Honduras has taken all of the necessary steps to overcome the impacts of Hurricane Mitch, almost 27 years ago. Honduran citizens can safely return home, and DHS is here to help facilitate their voluntary return."

The secretary noted that Honduras has been an excellent ally of the Trump administration. She further said that the administration looks forward to "continuing our work with them."

More than 800,000 nationals from these countries will be affected

The statement encourages the nearly 800,000 nationals from these countries who remain in the country illegally to use Customs and Border Protection's CBP Home app to report their departure and take advantage of a safe way to leave the United States with a complimentary airline ticket and a $1,000 voucher to help them resettle in Honduras and Nicaragua.

The government has repeatedly warned that self-deportation is the only way to preserve future legal immigration opportunities.