"I think it's ridiculous": Trump lashed out at Musk and called him a "train wreck" after his announcement to create a third party

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de julio, 2025

The US president Donald Trump lashed out Sunday at South African tycoon Elon Musk, following his announcement to launch a third party political party in the United States, in what undoubtedly represents a new episode in the exchange of attacks between the two figures after the Twitter owner left his role in the Republican administration as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). "I think it’s ridiculous to start a third party. We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way. But it’s always been a two-party system. And I think starting a third party just adds to confusion. It really seems to have been developed for two parties. Third parties have never worked. So he can have fun with it, but I think it’s ridiculous," Trump told reporters after being asked about Musk's announcement.

Shortly after those comments, Trump lashed out again at the social network X owner via his Truth Social account, explaining how launching a third political party would bring chaos to the country, and even insinuating that Musk sympathizes with the Democratic Party. "I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely “off the rails,” essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks. He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them. The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds! Republicans, on the other hand, are a smooth running “machine,” that just passed the biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country. It is a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time. I have been strongly opposed to that from the very beginning. People are now allowed to buy whatever they want - Gasoline Powered, Hybrids (which are doing very well), or New Technologies as they come about - No more EV Mandate. I have campaigned on this for two years and, quite honestly, when Elon gave me his total and unquestioned Endorsement, I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate - It was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had. He said he had no problems with that - I was very surprised! Additionally, Elon asked that one of his close friends run NASA and, while I thought his friend was very good, I was surprised to learn that he was a blue blooded Democrat, who had never contributed to a Republican before. Elon probably was, also. I also thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon’s corporate life. My Number One charge is to protect the American Public!" the American president wrote.

The "America Party"

On Saturday, Musk announced that he was launching the "America Party," after having threatened several times to create a third party in response to the approval of Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill," which he publicly opposed. "By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!, Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," he wrote on his X Musk account, who has also gone so far as to promise to use his fortune to fund those candidates who dare to challenge in the primaries the Republican politicians who voted in favor of Trump's sweeping legislative package.

Similarly, the South African tycoon, who has become a bona fide enemy to several MAGA faction figures, has said he will work hard to back Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who was the leading exponent of Republican opposition to the "One Big, Beautiful Bill," earning public rejection by Trump and other party figures.