Musk finally launches his 'America Party': "Today we are forming it to give you back your freedom"

Published by Sabrina Martin 5 de julio, 2025

Elon Musk announced Saturday the creation of his new political party, which he has dubbed the "America Party," marking a definitive break with President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. The announcement comes after weeks of public hints from the businessman and comes amid growing tensions with his longtime ally.

"Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," Musk wrote in a post on his X account, where he also denounced that the country lives under a "one-party system" that, according to him, has fostered waste and corruption. A day earlier, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX had also asked his followers in an online poll whether he should found a new party. The majority voted in the affirmative.

From backing Trump to betting on a third way

Just a few months ago, Musk was considered one of the president's top allies. However, differences over Trump's legislative package (One Big, Beautiful Bill) marked the beginning of the rift.

As Trump this week celebrated the passage of that same bill in Congress, Musk redoubled his effort to build an alternative that he says will seek to become the deciding vote on controversial legislation by targeting vulnerable seats in both chambers.

Legal and political challenges ahead

For now, Musk has not presented a detailed plan for how he will address these challenges or announced a structure for his new party. His statement at first appears to focus on denouncing the current two-party system and mobilizing a base frustrated with the political direction of the country.



While the mogul has pledged to endorse specific candidates, such as Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), establishing a national third party involves a number of complex barriers. Chief among them are state ballot access laws, disparate election regulations, and high operating costs.

No concrete details, but clear intent

Despite claiming in April that he had "done enough" in politics and vowing to cut his campaign spending, Musk has resumed the limelight in the public arena with a proposal that, at least in speech, seeks to capitalize on discontent both inside and outside the Republican Party.

The success of the "America Party" will depend not only on the entrepreneur's willingness to invest personal resources but also on his ability to build a platform with competitive candidates and a legal structure in all 50 states. For now, his announcement represents more a declaration of intent than an operational project, but it confirms his political pivot and his distancing from the Trump-led movement.