Mamdani raises the tone against Trump: "He is attacking me because he is desperate"

Published by Sabrina Martin 2 de julio, 2025

The dispute between President Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani, the socialist lawmaker running for mayor of New York, escalated Wednesday after the candidate publicly responded to the president's recent statements. "Donald Trump is attacking me because he is desperate to distract from his war on working people," Mamdani said, referring to the president's warning that he could be arrested if, as mayor, he interferes with ICE operations in the city.

The candidate also maintained that the criticism is not only focused on his proposals, but on his origin and religion. However, Mamdani - who aspires to become the first Muslim and South Asian immigrant mayor in the city's history - has made his opposition to federal immigration agencies one of the main pillars of his campaign, promising to curb ICE action in New York from local power.

Trump responds with a direct warning

President Trump had already reacted strongly to Mamdani's statements, making clear that he will not allow local officials to defy federal laws. "Then we'll have to arrest him," he said at a press conference, warning about the consequences of hindering the work of immigration agencies.

In addition, Trump called Mamdani a "communist" and accused him of representing an ideological threat to the country. He also put on the table the possibility of reviewing the financial backing the city receives if its authorities interfere with law enforcement. "We send him all the things that he needs to run a government," he noted.