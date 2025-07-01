Trump warns Mamdani not to interfere with ICE if he becomes mayor of NYC: 'If he does, we’ll have to arrest him'

Published by Sabrina Martin 1 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump issued a direct warning on Tuesday to Zohran Mamdani, the socialist candidate leading the New York mayoral race. If Mamdani makes good on his promise to stop federal immigration agents from operating in the city, Trump made clear he will act. "Well then, we'll have to arrest him," he told a news conference.

The statements emerged in response to Mamdani's acceptance speech, in which he stated that, if he becomes mayor, he will use his power to "stop masked ICE agents from deporting our neighbors."

Trump doubles down on criticism

Firm in his stance, President Trump not only criticized Mamdani's intentions but again called him an ideological threat. "We don't need a communist in this country, but if we have one, I'm going to be watching over him very carefully on behalf of the nation," he warned. He added: "We send him all the things that he needs to run a government," suggesting that such assistance could disappear if Mamdani's policies interfere with compliance with federal laws.

These words once again reflect Trump's clear focus: defending national sovereignty, enforcing immigration laws and bluntly confronting radical figures who seek to undermine federal authority.

Support for Eric Adams and criticism of political persecution

During the event held at the immigration detention center known as "Alligator Alcatraz" in Florida, Trump also praised current mayor Eric Adams, who has broken ranks with his party on immigration. He described him as a "very good person" and assured, "I helped him out a little bit," in reference to the federal case that the Department of Justice decided to dismiss.

The investigation against Adams began in 2021, but both he and Trump agree that it was a retaliation for his criticism of the immigration crisis caused by the Biden administration.