BBB clears first hurdle in House opposed by GOP hardliner wing

The panel adopted the procedural rule on a 7-6 vote, with two Republicans—Representatives Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Ralph Norman (RS.C.)—voting against it.

AFP.

Williams Perdomo
Williams Perdomo

The House Rules Committee approved President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill. The event occurred early Wednesday morning after hours of debate. Now, the bill has a long day ahead of it as Republicans seek to pass the legislation before July 4.

The debate went on for at least 12 hours. Now, the House must debate in plenary session and vote to approve the procedural rule. If this attempt is unsuccessful, legislative work in the House would grind to a halt, jeopardizing Republican leaders' goal of sending the package to President Trump by Friday.

Republicans pushing the bill can only afford to lose three votes, assuming full turnout. The House, reports The Hill, will meet Wednesday at 9 a.m. EDT.

The bill passed in the Senate

The Senate passed Donald Trump's massive budget bill on Tuesday. Now, the legislation is back to the House for final approval before it reaches the president's desk.
