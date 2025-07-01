Published by Israel Duro 1 de julio, 2025

The marathon amendment-by-amendment vote in the upper chamber has not gone well at all for Donald Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill (BBB). The process began more than 21 hours ago with the defection of two conservative senators (Thom Thillis and Rand Paul), at this point the GOP does not even have the necessary majority (counting Vice President Vance's casting vote) to move forward. Faced with this situation, Vance himself has reached out to Capitol Hill, while Trumo has warned that failure to pass the BBB would lead to a "whopping 68% tax increase."

As the proposals to amend the text progressed, the greater the rift between hawks and moderates within the GOP became. Senate party leaders, led by John Thune, are now trying to get Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski to say yes, even though her proposals were defeated overnight and she even voted with Democrats to prevent the defunding of Planned Parenthood.

Senators do not rule out that Thune will be forced to withdraw the final text

As the hours go by, the tension continues to grow, without many of those affected having given in. For the moment, the conservative leaders have not yet reviewed the final text while trying to reach agreements by changing parts that affect the reluctant senators.

Besides Murkowski, whose no is based on fears that deep cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will hit her state. Attempts to reach a deal suffered a major setback when Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough rejected two provisions to soften the impact of these cuts in Alaska.

Vance was instrumental in securing the number of supporters needed to get the BBB through in the first place, and conservatives are hopeful he can do it again.