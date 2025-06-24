Abbott will not totally ban the psychoactive compound in cannabis (THC), but calls for stricter regulation for Texas

Published by Sabrina Martin 24 de junio, 2025

Texas Governor Greg Abbott vetoed a bill that would have completely banned the sale of hemp-derived THC products such as gummies, vaporizers and beverages. Instead, he called on the state Congress to create clear and strict rules to control this growing industry.

Instead of banning, Abbott calls for regulation

The vetoed bill - Senate Bill 3 - sought to remove from the market products with substances such as delta-8 and delta-9 THC, which have similar effects to marijuana.

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, responsible for altering perception, mood and other central nervous system functions. In this case, it comes from hemp, a legal low-THC variety of the plant that has become popular for its use in edibles, oils and wellness products.

Abbott explained that this ban was going to clash with federal law, which has allowed certain hemp products since 2018.

The governor said passing the law would have been futile because it would likely be struck down by the courts. So he called a special session of the state Congress, set to begin July 21, to create a regulatory system that:

- Prohibits the sale of these products to minors.

- Require quality testing throughout the production process.

- Allow cities or counties to ban stores that sell these products.

- Give more resources to police to enforce the rules.

Clash with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick

Abbott's decision upset Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who pushed for the outright ban and considered it one of his most important pieces of legislation. Patrick accused the governor of remaining silent throughout the legislative session and of "abandoning" families who have suffered from the misuse of these products.

"I feel especially bad for those who testified and poured their hearts out on their tragic losses," Patrick wrote on social media.

Hemp industry, safe for now Since 2019, Texas has seen its hemp industry grow rapidly. There are more than 8,000 stores selling the products, and it generates an estimated 50,000 jobs and billions of dollars in tax revenue.



Groups like the Texas Hemp Business Council and military veterans called on the governor to veto the ban, claiming many Texans use them to treat pain without turning to opioids.





What's next

Abbott made it clear that he is not in favor of full legalization of THC, but he is in favor of clear rules that protect minors, respect federal law and give tools to law enforcement. Now, the Legislature will have the task of finding a middle ground: without prohibiting everything, but without leaving the market unchecked. The special session will be key to defining the future of this industry in Texas.